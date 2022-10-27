There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ReneSola Ltd (SOL) can be one of them

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) closed the day trading at 4.48 up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $4.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596533 shares were traded. SOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SOL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 05, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.70 to $10.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on January 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 92,707 shares for $4.43 per share. The transaction valued at 410,692 led to the insider holds 12,749,559 shares of the business.

SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 492,241 shares of SOL for $2,249,541 on Jun 22. The CFO now owns 12,656,852 shares after completing the transaction at $4.57 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 145,000 shares for $4.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 671,350 and bolstered with 12,164,611 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has reached a high of $9.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3302, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3973.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SOL traded about 742.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SOL traded about 572.59k shares per day. Shares short for SOL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $14.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5M to a low estimate of $13.31M. As of the current estimate, ReneSola Ltd’s year-ago sales were $18.53M, an estimated decrease of -22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.98M, an increase of 35.00% over than the figure of -$22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.34M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $108.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $104M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.66M, up 34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $143.55M and the low estimate is $122.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.