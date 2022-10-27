There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) can be one of them

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed the day trading at 5.11 up 2.82% from the previous closing price of $4.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2660755 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAND, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAND traded about 2.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAND traded about 2.27M shares per day. A total of 191.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.43M. Insiders hold about 3.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.91% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $31.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.4M to a low estimate of $31.4M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $26.45M, an estimated increase of 18.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.8M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $18.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $121.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.17M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.