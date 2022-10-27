There is a good chance Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) closed at 47.55 in the last session, up 1.73% from day before closing price of $46.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718770 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.49.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $62.

On January 05, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on January 05, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when FMR LLC sold 551 shares for $54.25 per share. The transaction valued at 29,892 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

FMR LLC sold 20,326 shares of BEAM for $1,229,806 on Aug 05. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $60.50 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Evans John M., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $65.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,559 and left with 123,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 42.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $100.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEAM traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 777.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 70.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.02M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.24M with a Short Ratio of 12.20, compared to 11.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.84% and a Short% of Float of 21.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.3 and -$4.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.31. EPS for the following year is -$4.84, with 12 analysts recommending between -$3.68 and -$6.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -30.40% from the average estimate.