There is a good chance JOYY Inc. (YY) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $23.72 in the prior trading day, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) closed at 26.15, up 10.24%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736633 shares were traded. YY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JOYY’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YY has reached a high of $57.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 521.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 596.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.11M. Insiders hold about 1.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 5.41, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, YY’s forward annual dividend rate was 8.68, compared to 2.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 36.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.52. EPS for the following year is $2.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.86 and $0.96.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $589.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $593M to a low estimate of $585M. As of the current estimate, JOYY Inc.’s year-ago sales were $661.71M, an estimated decrease of -10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $608M, a decrease of -6.50% over than the figure of -$10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $608M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.