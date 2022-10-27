There is a good chance The Macerich Company (MAC) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $10.14 in the prior trading day, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) closed at 10.33, up 1.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2810716 shares were traded. MAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $14 from $18 previously.

On November 04, 2021, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $23.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to In-line on October 19, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Volk Kenneth bought 10,000 shares for $7.58 per share. The transaction valued at 75,750 led to the insider holds 46,924 shares of the business.

Kingsmore Scott W bought 4,000 shares of MAC for $30,180 on Sep 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 36,310 shares after completing the transaction at $7.54 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, COPPOLA EDWARD C, who serves as the President of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $7.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 399,000 and bolstered with 625,739 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 285.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has reached a high of $22.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.99M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MAC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.32M with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 18.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 10.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MAC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.55, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.62. The current Payout Ratio is 349.40% for MAC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 10, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1014:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $214.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.5M to a low estimate of $202.67M. As of the current estimate, The Macerich Company’s year-ago sales were $212.14M, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.7M, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $247.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $224M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $705.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $818.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.44M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $848.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $926.7M and the low estimate is $765.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.