There Is Still Room For Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) closed the day trading at 11.24 down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $11.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641257 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IVR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

On June 30, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Anzalone John bought 15,000 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 24,750 led to the insider holds 83,178 shares of the business.

Collins Kevin M bought 7,178 shares of IVR for $11,987 on May 09. The President now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.67 per share. On May 09, another insider, Phegley Richard Lee Jr., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 12,092 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,194 and bolstered with 28,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IVR traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IVR traded about 834.2k shares per day. A total of 32.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.25M with a Short Ratio of 4.89, compared to 3.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.87% and a Short% of Float of 17.36%.

Dividends & Splits

IVR’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.60, up from 0.65 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 17.80.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.1 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $43.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.5M to a low estimate of $41.5M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.02M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.53M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.45M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.2M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.1M and the low estimate is $162.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.