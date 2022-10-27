There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS).

In the latest session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) closed at 0.50 up 2.76% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0135 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597411 shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7323.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, USAS has traded an average of 403.46K shares per day and 270.21k over the past ten days. A total of 184.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.46M. Insiders hold about 4.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.09% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 10.47, compared to 4.54M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.8M, up 141.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $148.99M and the low estimate is $119M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.