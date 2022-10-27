There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Canaan Inc. (CAN).

As of close of business last night, Canaan Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.47, up 6.77% from its previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897665 shares were traded. CAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On June 08, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On April 05, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canaan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAN has reached a high of $11.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0382.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CAN traded 1.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.82M. Shares short for CAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.96M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 10.7M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $755.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $736.75M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $967.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $832.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.