There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC).

As of close of business last night, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation’s stock clocked out at 1.86, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601939 shares were traded. STRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when FINN BRIAN D bought 35,000 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 108,944 led to the insider holds 112,315 shares of the business.

FINN BRIAN D bought 15,000 shares of STRC for $43,782 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 77,315 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On May 16, another insider, FINN BRIAN D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,380 and bolstered with 62,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 49.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRC has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3012.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STRC traded 337.57K shares on average per day over the past three months and 371.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.56M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 16.47, compared to 3.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08M, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.96M and the low estimate is $18.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 192.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.