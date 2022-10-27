There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM).

In the latest session, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) closed at 25.66 up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $24.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552965 shares were traded. SEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on May 13, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $44 from $40 previously.

On February 26, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $36.

BofA/Merrill Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 16, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEM has reached a high of $36.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEM has traded an average of 603.51K shares per day and 755.25k over the past ten days. A total of 124.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.83M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SEM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 11.06, compared to 5.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SEM is 0.50, from 0.38 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.42 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.58B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58B, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.2B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.