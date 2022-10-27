There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ameresco Inc. (AMRC)

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) closed the day trading at 61.01 down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $61.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654801 shares were traded. AMRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMRC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $73 from $74 previously.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Sell on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $76 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Maltezos Louis P sold 2,985 shares for $83.00 per share. The transaction valued at 247,755 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Chiplock Mark sold 2,999 shares of AMRC for $235,481 on Mar 10. The SVP & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $78.52 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Chiplock Mark, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 2,999 shares for $78.52 each. As a result, the insider received 235,481 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameresco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRC has reached a high of $101.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMRC traded about 353.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMRC traded about 401.45k shares per day. A total of 51.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.59M. Insiders hold about 6.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 8.74, compared to 3.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.