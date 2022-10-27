There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Kopin Corporation (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed the day trading at 1.13 up 3.67% from the previous closing price of $1.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528426 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1015.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KOPN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2020, with a $2 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when COLLINS MORTON sold 20,000 shares for $5.05 per share. The transaction valued at 101,034 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

Baker Paul Christopher sold 19,977 shares of KOPN for $139,839 on Nov 05. The Strategic Business Officer now owns 162,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $7.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7816.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KOPN traded about 563.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KOPN traded about 380.12k shares per day. A total of 90.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.01M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 6.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.12. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $45.67M, up 6.70% from the average estimate.