This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

In the latest session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at 3.53 up 5.37% from its previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2731362 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Equinox Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5588.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EQX has traded an average of 2.16M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 303.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.62M. Insiders hold about 8.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.9M with a Short Ratio of 5.84, compared to 9.81M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.