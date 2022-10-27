This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)

In the latest session, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART) closed at 47.21 up 5.85% from its previous closing price of $44.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315746 shares were traded. IART stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $59.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $71.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Evoli Lisa sold 1,165 shares for $55.81 per share. The transaction valued at 65,020 led to the insider holds 17,997 shares of the business.

Murphy Raymond G. sold 8,000 shares of IART for $446,266 on Aug 05. The Director now owns 40,825 shares after completing the transaction at $55.78 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Mosebrook Jeffrey, who serves as the SVP, Fin & Princ Acct Officer of the company, sold 437 shares for $56.77 each. As a result, the insider received 24,811 and left with 8,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Integra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IART has reached a high of $74.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IART has traded an average of 545.86K shares per day and 837k over the past ten days. A total of 83.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.64M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IART as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 7.46, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.25% and a Short% of Float of 7.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.25. EPS for the following year is $3.55, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IART’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.