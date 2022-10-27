This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

As of close of business last night, OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.97, up 4.32% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0402 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1017860 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9239.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $2.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2440.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OGI traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 806.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 311.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.27M. Insiders hold about 18.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.94% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.03M with a Short Ratio of 6.57, compared to 13.21M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $34.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.48M to a low estimate of $34.48M. As of the current estimate, OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.87M, an estimated increase of 73.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.33M, an increase of 23.10% less than the figure of $73.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $112.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $112.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.27M, up 78.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $158.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.99M and the low estimate is $158.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.