Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Bruker Corporation (BRKR)

The closing price of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) was 61.64 for the day, up 1.40% from the previous closing price of $60.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542644 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRKR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 101.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when LAUKIEN FRANK H bought 1,710 shares for $57.64 per share. The transaction valued at 98,559 led to the insider holds 38,476,233 shares of the business.

LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 26,790 shares of BRKR for $1,835,297 on Feb 18. The CEO, President now owns 38,474,523 shares after completing the transaction at $68.51 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, LAUKIEN FRANK H, who serves as the CEO, President of the company, sold 26,200 shares for $68.12 each. As a result, the insider received 1,784,744 and left with 38,460,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $87.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.14.

Shares Statistics:

BRKR traded an average of 737.15K shares per day over the past three months and 673.22k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.92M. Insiders hold about 26.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 2.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.16, BRKR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.34 and $2.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $2.56, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.