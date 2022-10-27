Update from Allbirds Inc. (BIRD): A steady trajectory

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed the day trading at 3.37 down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 846227 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BIRD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Bufano Michael J sold 9,237 shares for $3.95 per share. The transaction valued at 36,486 led to the insider holds 345,214 shares of the business.

Vernachio Joseph sold 5,902 shares of BIRD for $23,313 on Sep 01. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 191,013 shares after completing the transaction at $3.95 per share. On May 17, another insider, Brown Timothy O., who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $4.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 242,990 and bolstered with 50,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $32.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9310.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BIRD traded about 1.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BIRD traded about 1.14M shares per day. A total of 148.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.03M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 5.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.23% and a Short% of Float of 13.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $77.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $81.1M to a low estimate of $76.7M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.91M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.49M, an increase of 25.20% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $346.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $337M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.47M, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $443.8M and the low estimate is $404M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.