Update from PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG): A steady trajectory

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) closed the day trading at 14.66 up 3.24% from the previous closing price of $14.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2191978 shares were traded. PRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.92.

For a better understanding of PRG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.06.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Doman Curtis Linn bought 50,000 shares for $19.25 per share. The transaction valued at 962,500 led to the insider holds 72,000 shares of the business.

Garner Brian bought 2,500 shares of PRG for $48,475 on Aug 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,523 shares after completing the transaction at $19.39 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp Sec of the company, bought 1,200 shares for $19.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,268 and bolstered with 33,733 shares of the company.

As of this moment, PROG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has reached a high of $50.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.89.

Over the past 3-months, PRG traded about 715.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRG traded about 1.16M shares per day. A total of 52.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.83M. Shares short for PRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 4.89M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 9.63%.

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1179:1000 ratio.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.6 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.63.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.68B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.