Update from Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) was 2.72 for the day, up 9.68% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276087 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4815.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 13,706 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 6,579 led to the insider holds 983,210 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 10,923 shares of UBX for $5,243 on Sep 14. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 661,213 shares after completing the transaction at $0.48 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 6,999 and left with 996,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $36.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9564.

Shares Statistics:

UBX traded an average of 413.20K shares per day over the past three months and 200.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.75M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.27, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.97 and -$1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.95 and -$1.64.