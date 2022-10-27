What shareholders can do to beat the market with Synchrony Financial (SYF) stock

As of close of business last night, Synchrony Financial’s stock clocked out at 35.05, up 0.29% from its previous closing price of $34.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6341775 shares were traded. SYF stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $32 from $45 previously.

On May 12, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when KEANE MARGARET M sold 70,000 shares for $30.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,102,100 led to the insider holds 828,694 shares of the business.

MELITO DAVID P sold 1,116 shares of SYF for $44,640 on Apr 18. The insider now owns 14,404 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, MOTHNER JONATHAN S, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $40.00 each. As a result, the insider received 800,000 and left with 126,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synchrony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has reached a high of $51.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYF traded 5.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 493.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 479.70M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SYF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 12.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, SYF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44.