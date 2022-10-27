Which analyst expects JOANN Inc. (JOAN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) closed at 4.95 up 4.21% from its previous closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761605 shares were traded. JOAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of JOANN Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Green Equity Investors CF, L.P sold 7,812 shares for $8.43 per share. The transaction valued at 65,855 led to the insider holds 59,280 shares of the business.

Thibault Joseph sold 166 shares of JOAN for $1,315 on Jul 20. The SVP, Store Operations now owns 12,049 shares after completing the transaction at $7.92 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Dryer Thomas A, who serves as the VP, Interim CFO & Controller of the company, sold 161 shares for $7.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,275 and left with 6,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOAN has reached a high of $13.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.1786, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2555.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JOAN has traded an average of 157.94K shares per day and 173.11k over the past ten days. A total of 40.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for JOAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 12.75, compared to 3.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 27.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JOAN is 0.44, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.77, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.41 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $453.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $462.12M to a low estimate of $443.5M. As of the current estimate, JOANN Inc.’s year-ago sales were $496.9M, an estimated decrease of -8.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JOAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.42B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.