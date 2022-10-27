Which analyst expects MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, MAG Silver Corp.’s stock clocked out at 13.29, up 4.73% from its previous closing price of $12.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693440 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MAG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.10 and its Current Ratio is at 30.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $21.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MAG traded 497.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 396.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.74M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.48, compared to 2.49M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $0.97.