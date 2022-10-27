Which analyst expects Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at 0.49 down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0092 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1242556 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4825.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

LEDERMAN SETH bought 100,000 shares of TNXP for $24,500 on Mar 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $19.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6660.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNXP has traded an average of 5.87M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 55.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.74M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 774.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.43 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.49, with high estimates of -$1.49 and low estimates of -$1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.12 and -$6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.14. EPS for the following year is -$6.36, with 2 analysts recommending between -$5.48 and -$7.25.