A correction may be in store for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares?

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $4.84, up 1.26% from its previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149683 shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 15, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $10.50 previously.

On January 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.

On January 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on January 12, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Marshall William Spencer bought 19,230 shares for $6.47 per share. The transaction valued at 124,445 led to the insider holds 19,230 shares of the business.

Weil Kevin bought 165,580 shares of PL for $994,473 on Dec 20. The President, Product & Business now owns 165,580 shares after completing the transaction at $6.01 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, de Masi Niccolo, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,765 shares for $6.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 245,572 and bolstered with 36,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $12.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3843.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 2.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.35M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.36, compared to 6.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $184.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $179.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $182.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.21M, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $275.73M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.