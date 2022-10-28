A correction may be in store for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) shares?

As of close of business last night, WEX Inc.’s stock clocked out at $158.65, up 7.15% from its previous closing price of $148.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664933 shares were traded. WEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $160.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $205.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $233.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Roman Derrick A. bought 480 shares for $155.40 per share. The transaction valued at 74,592 led to the insider holds 1,730 shares of the business.

Tinto Melanie J sold 766 shares of WEX for $126,919 on Aug 19. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 6,353 shares after completing the transaction at $165.69 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Kimball Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 764 shares for $169.35 each. As a result, the insider received 129,383 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEX has reached a high of $193.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $123.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEX traded 343.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 402.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.42M. Shares short for WEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 845.1k with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.53 and a low estimate of $3.13, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.15, with high estimates of $3.37 and low estimates of $2.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.22 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.76. EPS for the following year is $13.95, with 17 analysts recommending between $15 and $13.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $579.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $640.67M to a low estimate of $544M. As of the current estimate, WEX Inc.’s year-ago sales were $475.5M, an estimated increase of 21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $557.36M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $583M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $525.71M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.