A glimpse at BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) closed at $30.22 up 7.13% from its previous closing price of $28.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604197 shares were traded. BJRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 211.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.

Wedbush Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Krakower Brian S sold 619 shares for $29.14 per share. The transaction valued at 18,038 led to the insider holds 4,058 shares of the business.

Krakower Brian S sold 1,000 shares of BJRI for $29,420 on Apr 25. The Chief Information Officer now owns 4,677 shares after completing the transaction at $29.42 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BJRI has reached a high of $37.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BJRI has traded an average of 357.75K shares per day and 444.16k over the past ten days. A total of 23.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BJRI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.74, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.88% and a Short% of Float of 17.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.25 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $303.28M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $306.45M to a low estimate of $300.5M. As of the current estimate, BJ’s Restaurants Inc.’s year-ago sales were $292.79M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.38M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $347.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $335.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BJRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.