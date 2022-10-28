A glimpse at Lithia Motors Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) closed at $206.67 up 3.42% from its previous closing price of $199.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566628 shares were traded. LAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $215.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $200.92.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lithia Motors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 18, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $345.

On May 21, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $420 to $460.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on February 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $310.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when McIntyre Shauna sold 180 shares for $241.34 per share. The transaction valued at 43,440 led to the insider holds 1,839 shares of the business.

DEBOER SIDNEY B bought 1,000 shares of LAD for $268,428 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 36,735 shares after completing the transaction at $268.43 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, McIntyre Shauna, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 135 shares for $271.55 each. As a result, the insider received 36,659 and left with 2,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lithia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAD has reached a high of $349.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $180.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 232.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 279.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAD has traded an average of 402.29K shares per day and 638.1k over the past ten days. A total of 28.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.98M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LAD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 4.76, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 6.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LAD is 1.68, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.80.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $12.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $14.25 and a low estimate of $11.1, while EPS last year was $11.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.49, with high estimates of $13.73 and low estimates of $10.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $52 and $45.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $48.3. EPS for the following year is $44.96, with 13 analysts recommending between $52 and $37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.51B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.95B to a low estimate of $6.85B. As of the current estimate, Lithia Motors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.17B, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.54B, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.67B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.83B, up 27.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.1B and the low estimate is $27.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.