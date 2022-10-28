A glimpse at Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) closed at $199.90 up 2.97% from its previous closing price of $194.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787686 shares were traded. RS stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $189.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $201 from $218 previously.

On August 15, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $230.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on April 29, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $226.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when HOFFMAN JAMES DONALD sold 10,000 shares for $183.31 per share. The transaction valued at 1,833,132 led to the insider holds 132,738 shares of the business.

Ajemyan Arthur sold 1,000 shares of RS for $198,390 on Aug 16. The SVP, CFO now owns 12,870 shares after completing the transaction at $198.39 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Smith William A II, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel, Corp Sec of the company, sold 2,954 shares for $193.02 each. As a result, the insider received 570,181 and left with 16,314 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Reliance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RS has reached a high of $211.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 184.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RS has traded an average of 412.60K shares per day and 496.73k over the past ten days. A total of 61.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.83M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RS is 3.50, from 2.56 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.08. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for RS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.14 and a low estimate of $5.32, while EPS last year was $6.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.06, with high estimates of $7.13 and low estimates of $3.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $32.63 and $26.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $28.42. EPS for the following year is $20.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $24.42 and $15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.32B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s year-ago sales were $3.85B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.55B, a decrease of -11.10% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.09B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.35B and the low estimate is $12.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.