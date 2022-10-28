A glimpse at Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) closed at $37.80 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $37.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707651 shares were traded. SRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 937.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $54.

Janney Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Young Jay sold 19,037 shares for $46.38 per share. The transaction valued at 882,936 led to the insider holds 19,636 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $50.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRC has traded an average of 826.07K shares per day and 754.61k over the past ten days. A total of 136.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.53M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.99% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 2.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SRC is 2.65, from 2.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.88. The current Payout Ratio is 153.00% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $178.51M to a low estimate of $165.9M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.97M, an estimated increase of 24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.15M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168.21M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $722.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $670.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.36M, up 14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $769.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $834.83M and the low estimate is $679.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.