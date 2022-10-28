A Stock You Should Be Looking At: 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

After finishing at $122.70 in the prior trading day, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) closed at $122.80, up 0.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3714669 shares were traded. MMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.03.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MMM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $144.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Hammes Eric D. sold 3,145 shares for $147.31 per share. The transaction valued at 463,294 led to the insider holds 8,818 shares of the business.

Banovetz John Patrick sold 3,145 shares of MMM for $472,764 on Aug 10. The Executive Vice President now owns 14,084 shares after completing the transaction at $150.32 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Dickson Zoe L, who serves as the EVP & Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 2,265 shares for $144.40 each. As a result, the insider received 327,070 and left with 893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 3M’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 42.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMM has reached a high of $186.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 571.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 568.92M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MMM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.53, compared to 9.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MMM’s forward annual dividend rate was 5.89, compared to 5.96 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 82.40% for MMM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.86 and a low estimate of $2.59, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.87 and $10.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.41. EPS for the following year is $10.92, with 20 analysts recommending between $11.6 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.35B, down -0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.11B and the low estimate is $34.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.