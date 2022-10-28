A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

After finishing at $0.97 in the prior trading day, Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) closed at $0.94, down -3.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35395 shares were traded. ADAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, China Renaissance on June 25, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.57.

On March 08, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

On March 08, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $33.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2021, with a $33 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADAG has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2205.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 48.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 165.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.51M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 71.19k with a Short Ratio of 1.25, compared to 53.97k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$2.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.06 and -$2.73.