A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

After finishing at $38.20 in the prior trading day, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) closed at $38.83, up 1.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698840 shares were traded. PLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2022, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $50.

On October 06, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $56.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2021, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Wehner Tony bought 14,823 shares for $33.86 per share. The transaction valued at 501,913 led to the insider holds 31,243 shares of the business.

Lehner Les bought 12,154 shares of PLAY for $398,741 on Oct 12. The SVP, Chief Procurement Ofc now owns 28,725 shares after completing the transaction at $32.81 per share. On Oct 12, another insider, Hill Path Capital Partners LP, who serves as the SEE EXPLANATION OF RESPONSES of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $32.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,924,770 and bolstered with 244,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLAY has reached a high of $52.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 855.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.97M. Shares short for PLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 5.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.96% and a Short% of Float of 20.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.84 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.47. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.43 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.