A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R)

After finishing at $82.10 in the prior trading day, Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) closed at $82.00, down -0.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642928 shares were traded. R stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of R by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Ravindran Rajeev sold 2,750 shares for $77.60 per share. The transaction valued at 213,400 led to the insider holds 12,661 shares of the business.

Nieto Luis P Jr sold 2,220 shares of R for $162,682 on May 09. The Director now owns 26,939 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share. On May 09, another insider, SMITH E FOLLIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,110 shares for $73.24 each. As a result, the insider received 81,296 and left with 39,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ryder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, R has reached a high of $91.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 556.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 578.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.61M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for R as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 3.04, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, R’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.24, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 16.20% for R, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1993 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $3.12, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.21, with high estimates of $3.4 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.75 and $13.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.19. EPS for the following year is $11.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $11.85 and $10.4.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.14B to a low estimate of $2.78B. As of the current estimate, Ryder System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.01B, an increase of 15.80% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for R’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.66B, up 23.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.96B and the low estimate is $11.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.