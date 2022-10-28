AIMC (Altra Industrial Motion Corp.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s stock clocked out at $59.72, up 48.37% from its previous closing price of $40.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+19.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11628787 shares were traded. AIMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On July 16, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 216.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIMC has reached a high of $62.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIMC traded 197.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.36M. Shares short for AIMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 757.56k with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 871.59k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, AIMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.36 and $3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.98 and $3.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.05B and the low estimate is $1.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.