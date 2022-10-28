AMPL (Amplitude Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Amplitude Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.10, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $15.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713734 shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on June 09, 2022, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 18, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $25.

On December 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 08, 2021, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD sold 12,968 shares for $15.19 per share. The transaction valued at 197,023 led to the insider holds 987,032 shares of the business.

Wong Catherine sold 3,515 shares of AMPL for $61,842 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 107,425 shares after completing the transaction at $17.59 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Sarkis Ninos, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 478 shares for $17.61 each. As a result, the insider received 8,420 and left with 49,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $87.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMPL traded 494.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 329.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.73M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.67, compared to 3.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.26M, up 39.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $309.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $332.46M and the low estimate is $297.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.