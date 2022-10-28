An average trading volume for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $58.60 in the last session, down -1.89% from day before closing price of $59.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83501877 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on October 24, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On October 07, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $90 to $85.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on October 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $107 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 10,425 shares for $57.45 per share. The transaction valued at 598,916 led to the insider holds 130,028 shares of the business.

Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares of AMD for $277,170 on Aug 23. The EVP, Computing & Graphics now owns 161,232 shares after completing the transaction at $92.39 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Su Lisa T, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 125,000 shares for $100.02 each. As a result, the insider received 12,502,500 and left with 2,926,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $164.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMD traded on average about 83.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 85.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.94M with a Short Ratio of 0.45, compared to 41.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $4.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $4.91, with 32 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 26 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.71B to a low estimate of $6.5B. As of the current estimate, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.85B, an estimated increase of 69.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 35 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.2B and the low estimate is $26.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.