An average trading volume for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $82.14 in the prior trading day, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $83.08, up 1.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7514905 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Atlantic Equities on October 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $90 from $125 previously.

On September 19, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $98.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $96 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Norcross Gary sold 39,403 shares for $93.20 per share. The transaction valued at 3,672,370 led to the insider holds 846,643 shares of the business.

Norcross Gary sold 80,000 shares of FIS for $7,271,320 on Sep 09. The Chairman and CEO now owns 846,643 shares after completing the transaction at $90.89 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Norcross Gary, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $89.72 each. As a result, the insider received 7,177,888 and left with 846,643 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $122.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.76M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 608.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 602.51M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.69, compared to 6.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.20%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.40, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 30 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.66, while EPS last year was $1.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.44 and $7.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.26. EPS for the following year is $8.31, with 35 analysts recommending between $9.08 and $7.59.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $3.67B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.69B to a low estimate of $3.62B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.4B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 34 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.24B and the low estimate is $15.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.