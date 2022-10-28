An investigation into Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s technical aspects

The price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) closed at $35.78 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $35.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12379887 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 374,086 shares for $37.71 per share. The transaction valued at 14,108,242 led to the insider holds 5,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 373,866 shares of AR for $14,480,003 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 5,374,086 shares after completing the transaction at $38.73 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, CLARK ROBERT J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 225,000 and left with 66,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AR traded on average about 7.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 310.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.37M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 28.2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.56 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.63 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.06 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.8. EPS for the following year is $8.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $13.55 and $5.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $5.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.