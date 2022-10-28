An investigation into Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s technical aspects

The price of Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) closed at $1.39 in the last session, down -6.08% from day before closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2024116 shares were traded. PXLW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PXLW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Aman Haley F sold 2,835 shares for $2.16 per share. The transaction valued at 6,133 led to the insider holds 185,090 shares of the business.

DEBONIS TODD sold 12,094 shares of PXLW for $26,164 on Aug 18. The President and CEO now owns 1,388,701 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share. On May 19, another insider, DEBONIS TODD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,803 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 26,574 and left with 1,400,795 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXLW has reached a high of $5.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7094, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3299.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PXLW traded on average about 309.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 359.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.92M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PXLW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 850.19k with a Short Ratio of 2.53, compared to 788.43k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $18M. As of the current estimate, Pixelworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.05M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.83M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.1M, up 35.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.