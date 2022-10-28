An overall feel about Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed at $39.04 up 1.80% from its previous closing price of $38.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565687 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 02, 2020, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $58.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares for $35.92 per share. The transaction valued at 35,920 led to the insider holds 68,393 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares of NUS for $36,670 on Sep 22. The Director now owns 69,393 shares after completing the transaction at $36.67 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Thomas James D, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 1,602 shares for $39.19 each. As a result, the insider received 62,782 and left with 12,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $56.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUS has traded an average of 386.71K shares per day and 469.33k over the past ten days. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.64M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 8.06, compared to 3.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NUS is 1.54, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.54. EPS for the following year is $3.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $579.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $602.5M to a low estimate of $559.92M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $702.63M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $630.91M, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $653.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $613.78M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.7B, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $2.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.