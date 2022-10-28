An overall feel about Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) closed at $22.00 up 15.24% from its previous closing price of $19.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563388 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuvalent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.80 and its Current Ratio is at 25.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Noci Darlene sold 4,200 shares for $21.41 per share. The transaction valued at 89,922 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Shair Matthew sold 12,613 shares of NUVL for $235,825 on Oct 07. The Director now owns 2,114,692 shares after completing the transaction at $18.70 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Shair Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,608 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 163,552 and left with 2,127,305 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $31.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUVL has traded an average of 133.19K shares per day and 143.49k over the past ten days. A total of 48.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.53M. Shares short for NUVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 25.14, compared to 4.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 67.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.76. EPS for the following year is -$2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.95 and -$2.52.