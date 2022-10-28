An overall feel about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) closed at $136.92 down -0.98% from its previous closing price of $138.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 758641 shares were traded. MIDD stock price reached its highest trading level at $142.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Middleby Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on August 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $190.

On June 10, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $195.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Palisi Chapin Sarah sold 225 shares for $148.00 per share. The transaction valued at 33,300 led to the insider holds 7,235 shares of the business.

McCarthy Cathy L sold 500 shares of MIDD for $78,532 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 7,925 shares after completing the transaction at $157.06 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Palisi Chapin Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 250 shares for $148.53 each. As a result, the insider received 37,132 and left with 7,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIDD has reached a high of $201.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 151.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIDD has traded an average of 435.72K shares per day and 491.45k over the past ten days. A total of 54.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.32M. Shares short for MIDD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 11.61, compared to 5.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.32%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $2.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.86 and $9.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.49. EPS for the following year is $10.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $12.67 and $9.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $999.54M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $995.6M. As of the current estimate, The Middleby Corporation’s year-ago sales were $808.68M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 24.20% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $936.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIDD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.25B, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $4.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.