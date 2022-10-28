Analysis of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF): Selected Notes

The closing price of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) was $58.51 for the day, up 4.65% from the previous closing price of $55.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1117049 shares were traded. SF stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.23.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J bought 10,000 shares for $61.94 per share. The transaction valued at 619,350 led to the insider holds 1,311,325 shares of the business.

Nesi Victor sold 10,000 shares of SF for $717,400 on Mar 01. The Co-President now owns 211,032 shares after completing the transaction at $71.74 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Nesi Victor, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $73.19 each. As a result, the insider received 731,900 and left with 212,135 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Stifel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SF has reached a high of $83.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.07.

Shares Statistics:

SF traded an average of 588.55K shares per day over the past three months and 951.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.59% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.49, SF has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.92. The current Payout Ratio is 13.00% for SF, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.05, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.06 and $6.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $7.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.3 and $6.87.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Stifel Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, a decrease of -3.90% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.39B and the low estimate is $4.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.