Are analysts optimistic about ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) closed the day trading at $0.40 down -9.69% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0428 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731725 shares were traded. ASLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4460 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3970.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASLN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 14, 2019, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLN has reached a high of $1.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6756.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASLN traded about 160.38K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASLN traded about 204.12k shares per day. A total of 69.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.71M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 11.89, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.43.