Are analysts optimistic about Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LECO) stock?

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) closed the day trading at $139.91 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $138.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614971 shares were traded. LECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LECO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On June 22, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $147.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Sell to Hold on April 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when MAPES CHRISTOPHER L sold 9,533 shares for $128.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,225,942 led to the insider holds 168,460 shares of the business.

MAPES CHRISTOPHER L sold 34,000 shares of LECO for $4,927,200 on Nov 23. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 154,119 shares after completing the transaction at $144.92 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, MAPES CHRISTOPHER L, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 76,590 shares for $146.42 each. As a result, the insider received 11,214,217 and left with 154,119 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LECO has reached a high of $148.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LECO traded about 260.08K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LECO traded about 381.02k shares per day. A total of 58.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LECO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.69, compared to 1.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

LECO’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.56, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 34.80% for LECO, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.88, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.31 and $7.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.87. EPS for the following year is $8.36, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $7.7.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $898.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $933.99M to a low estimate of $858.7M. As of the current estimate, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $806.45M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $918.73M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $884.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $3.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.