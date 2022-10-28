Are analysts optimistic about Polaris Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) stock?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) closed the day trading at $100.59 up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $99.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766275 shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PII, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $101 from $131 previously.

On June 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $105.

On May 05, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $99.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on May 05, 2022, with a $99 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Speetzen Michael T sold 24,500 shares for $119.21 per share. The transaction valued at 2,920,764 led to the insider holds 61,202 shares of the business.

Eastman Stephen L. sold 12,000 shares of PII for $1,441,680 on Aug 11. The President – PG&A now owns 20,583 shares after completing the transaction at $120.14 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Clark Dougherty Lucy, who serves as the SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 4,257 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider received 532,125 and left with 22,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $127.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PII traded about 544.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PII traded about 833.49k shares per day. A total of 59.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.40M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.98, compared to 4.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.16% and a Short% of Float of 8.49%.

Dividends & Splits

PII’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.56, up from 2.49 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43. The current Payout Ratio is 57.90% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.39 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.71, with high estimates of $4.12 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $8.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.93. EPS for the following year is $10.94, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.13 and $9.42.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.61B to a low estimate of $2.15B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.49B, an increase of 14.50% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.35B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.2B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.89B and the low estimate is $8.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.