Are Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) closed at $27.92 up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $27.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057409 shares were traded. FLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.79.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flowserve Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $31 from $38 previously.

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowserve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLS has reached a high of $37.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLS has traded an average of 1.20M shares per day and 908.8k over the past ten days. A total of 130.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.24M. Shares short for FLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 3.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLS is 0.80, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.05. The current Payout Ratio is 109.30% for FLS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 23, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $954.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $900.5M. As of the current estimate, Flowserve Corporation’s year-ago sales were $866.12M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.