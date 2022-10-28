As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) offers stability

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) closed the day trading at $1.33 up 15.65% from the previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615822 shares were traded. CNTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CNTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Lehr Martin A. bought 13,000 shares for $1.85 per share. The transaction valued at 24,064 led to the insider holds 102,583 shares of the business.

Minai-Azary Jennifer Lynn bought 15,000 shares of CNTX for $27,000 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.80 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Sahmoud Tarek, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,500 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNTX has reached a high of $10.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8240.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CNTX traded about 332.46K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CNTX traded about 153.11k shares per day. A total of 15.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.04M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 190.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 274.81k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.