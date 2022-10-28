As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) offers stability

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) closed the day trading at $304.96 up 5.55% from the previous closing price of $288.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+16.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 696943 shares were traded. MUSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $308.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $296.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MUSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On July 26, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $165.

On December 01, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $127.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on December 01, 2020, with a $127 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Smith Donald R Jr sold 1,121 shares for $292.43 per share. The transaction valued at 327,814 led to the insider holds 17,998 shares of the business.

West Malynda K sold 4,346 shares of MUSA for $1,236,611 on Aug 09. The EVP, Fuels, CFO & Treasurer now owns 91,555 shares after completing the transaction at $284.54 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, MURPHY ROBERT MADISON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $285.48 each. As a result, the insider received 14,274,184 and left with 463,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUSA has reached a high of $303.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 284.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MUSA traded about 323.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MUSA traded about 391.29k shares per day. A total of 23.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.36M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUSA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.53, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 11.83%.

Dividends & Splits

MUSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 0.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $2.82, while EPS last year was $3.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.78, with high estimates of $3.88 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.93 and $12.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.73. EPS for the following year is $13.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $19.19 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $5.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.33B to a low estimate of $5.47B. As of the current estimate, Murphy USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.44B, an estimated increase of 30.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.71B, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $30.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.28B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.36B, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.18B and the low estimate is $20.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.