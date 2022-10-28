As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) offers stability

The closing price of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) was $32.87 for the day, up 19.05% from the previous closing price of $27.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687011 shares were traded. GBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GBX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $56.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on July 26, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when FURMAN WILLIAM A sold 62,993 shares for $30.27 per share. The transaction valued at 1,906,716 led to the insider holds 344,959 shares of the business.

Garza Antonio O bought 8,195 shares of GBX for $249,967 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 12,972 shares after completing the transaction at $30.50 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, FURMAN WILLIAM A, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 63,043 shares for $30.64 each. As a result, the insider received 1,931,606 and left with 407,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBX has reached a high of $53.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.46.

Shares Statistics:

GBX traded an average of 346.88K shares per day over the past three months and 316.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.75M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 2.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 12.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, GBX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.84.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $798M to a low estimate of $778.1M. As of the current estimate, The Greenbrier Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $599.23M, an estimated increase of 31.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 61.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.23B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.